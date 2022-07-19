EDINBURG (ValleyCentral) – If you are feeling lucky, Tuesday is the day to buy a ticket, the Texas Lottery Commission announced the Mega Millions jackpot is at $555 million.

Tuesday’s drawing is the fifth largest jackpot prize in game history, according to the commission.

The July 19th drawing offers a cash value worth an estimated $316.9 million.

If there is no jackpot winner on Tuesday, the prize for the Friday, July 22, drawing will roll to an estimated $630 million.

Drawings will be broadcasted on Tuesday at 10:12 p.m. Ticket sales for the $555 million jackpot will close at 9:45 p.m.

The retailer that sells a jackpot-winning ticket is eligible to receive up to a $1 million, according to the Texas Lottery Commission.