Tuesday rain chances to bring relief from heat in the RGV

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Our next rain maker is sweeping through Texas in the form of a cold front, bringing cooler temperatures to portions of the state.

As of Monday afternoon, there is a 30-degree temperature difference between the Texas panhandle and South Texas.

As the cold front moves South, it will bring showers and thunderstorms along with it. The cold front will stall over South Texas early Tuesday afternoon bringing the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms for the Rio Grande Valley.

Looking ahead to Tuesday afternoon, we could see scattered showers and storms flare up across the RGV. High temperatures will still surpass the 90-degree mark. Daytime heating could fuel some storms to become strong with brief heavy rain and dangerous lightning.

The front will remain stalled over South Texas through Wednesday, keeping rain chances in the forecast. Expect lingering showers through Wednesday morning, keeping conditions wet and muggy.

Rain chances will diminish for the end of the week with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the 90s.