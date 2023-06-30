HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas State Technical College welcomed more than 30 area high school students Thursday to participate in the Migrant Academic Achievement Residential Summer Program (MAARS).

The program was held at the TSTC Harlingen campus and officials said students can earn up to two high school class credits. They also got an introduction to post-secondary technical programs along with community service hours.

Students will stay on campus for the entire six-week program with opportunities to build new items to gain hands-on experience.

“I really enjoy hands-on activities so this activity is really interesting to me because not everybody is allowed to work with what we’re working with. Cutting metal and stuff so it really does give you outside world experience,” said Andrea Villalon, program participant.

Anyone who wants to sign up for next year’s program should visit the texas state technical college’s website.

Gerardo Salinas contributed to this report.