HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — TSTC Veteran Voices is a program that helps veterans and their families achieve financial success through high-quality hands-on education.

In addition, the program helps veterans face any kind of non-academic barriers so they can continue toward graduation.

“When a veteran student comes to TSTC, they are never left alone. We are with them along the journey through college,” said Cynthia Morley, Veterans Services, TSTC Harlingen. “Whenever they feel they’re struggling, someone in a department either veteran recruitment, Advocacy and Resource Center. We’re there to help them with issues such as transportation, childcare, emergency aid for utility bills, or rent. We have a textbook, tool, loan program, and a food pantry so we have plenty of resources available to help them through their path.”

Visit TSTC Harlingen for more information on Veterans programs or academics.

