TSTC students put skills to work at COVID-19 vaccine distribution

HARLINGEN, Texas — Students from the Surgical Technology Program at Texas State Technical College (TSTC) recently volunteered their time and skills during a COVID-19 vaccine distribution, said the school’s news release.

Ten students, divided into two separate shifts, were responsible for data entry during the drive-thru clinic.

Surgical Technology instructor Anna San Pedro said that it was a humbling experience for the students.

“To have the opportunity to serve the community during this unprecedented time provided a greater perspective of who we are as health professionals and what it means to be part of something bigger than ourselves,” said San Pedro.

TSTC Provost Cledia Hernandez added that preparing students to enter the workforce with confidence is one of the primary missions at TSTC.

“TSTC prides itself on preparing our students to enter the workforce ready to work,” she said. “One of the ways we do that is by providing them with the best hands-on experience possible.”

