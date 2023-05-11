HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Jesus Reyna, an instructor in the Auto Collision and Management Technology at TSTC Harlingen stopped by the ValleyCentral Studios to talk about the program, a special project.

“What I do with my students is I teach them the basics of Automotive Repair. Right now we’re building a Hot Rod, with the fabrication class that we’re teaching at TSTC. So students get to do metal work like they used to do back then when cars were being built back in the 1910s,” said Reyna.

Automotive Body and related repairers can make a yearly median salary of $46,390 in Texas, according to onetonline.org. The number of these jobs in the state was expected to increase 14% from 2020 to 2030.

For more information about TSTC, visit tstc.edu.