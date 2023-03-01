HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas State Technical College and South Texas Independent School District will offer a new dual enrollment partnership.

TSTC said the online Computer Programming Technology classes for Science Academy high school students will be offered through the Pathways in Technology Early College High School (P-TECH) program next fall.

“This dual enrollment P-TECH partnership is an opportunity for our students to earn a level one TSTC certificate as a sophomore and has the option to complete a level two certificate prior to graduation,” said Vanessa Rivera, Career and Technical Education director for South Texas ISD. “Our district anticipates a freshman cohort of 50 students to participate in the Science Academy Computer Programming Technology P-TECH program.”

Robbie Mesa, TSTC’s director of dual enrollment in Harlingen, said TSTC’s Computer Programming Technology program will give the participating students an advantage.

“STISD students will take the online courses at their high school campus,” said Robbie Mesa, TSTC’s director of dual enrollment in Harlingen. “They will gain college credit, certificates, and a great college experience as high school students. Registration for the students will begin on March 20.”

TSTC and STISD representatives recently invited families to an information session held at the district’s Science Academy to learn more about the partnership and the P-TECH program.

Mesa added that all Science Academy students enrolled in the Computer Programming Technology will receive a certificate upon successful completion.