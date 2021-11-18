TSTC receives real like EMS manikins to improve student training

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas State Technical College (TSTC) recently received special EMS manikins to take students’ education to the next level.

Salvador Acevedo, Program Director for Emergency Medical Services at TSTC, said having resources like the manikins is a huge component to help students strive.

According to Acevedo, there is a lot of practice and learning that takes place before students apply their skills in the real world.

“We are excited to have these manikins here,” said Acevedo.

Acevedo said there are tragic situations people do not realize EMS responders need to prepare themselves emotionally.

“Students can actually practice and get used to death and dying because it’s a big part of EMS,” said Acevedo.

TSTC students Paul Taylor and Vanessa Hurtado Gonzalez said the manikins will be a huge help for generations to come.

EMS students at TSTC said having new resources is always an advantage to get real-world experience.

According to Paul Taylor, the manikins will take the skills that he has learned so far to the next level.

“It’s been a tremendous impact, you know being able to do our techniques on them, they actually give us a response,” said Taylor.

As for Gonzalez, she feels that the training she is receiving at TSTC will help her in the future.

“It’s different in the sense that the skin feels like real skin and then you can get IV on them using the skills and the techniques that you’re supposed to be using on real patients,” she said.

Acevedo said they are thankful for their industry partners who have continued to provide resources that will benefit students across the Rio Grande Valley.