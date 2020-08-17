TSTC promotes safety for fall semester

HARLINGEN, Texas — Texas State Technical College in Harlingen says they have been planning and preparing for a new school year.

“TSTC has transitioned their training programs to either completely online or hybrid modality,” said Harlingen Provost Cledia Hernandez.” Each program did a thorough assessment and analysis of the program’s skills and either adopted an online platform to assess student skills or modified their on-campus lab to allow students to complete their hands-on skills on campus.”

The college said they have taken all necessary precautions to comply with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines for students who need to visit campus to complete required lab work.

Surgical Technology instructor Yolanda Ramirez reiterated that student safety was a top priority when configuring the new ways in which labs will be conducted.

“The skills will be taught via Webex through both pre-recorded and live stream sessions,” she said.

“We have been recording various skills videos, as well as instrument videos that students are required to learn. All of these will be covered during our Webex class sessions, so we will also be available in real time to answer any questions that students may have.”

Efforts have also been made to ensure that student housing follows strict safety protocols once students move into their dorms later this month, said the school.

In addition, TSTC has also ensured that quality hands-on learning is upheld because it is one of the school’s most vital components. The college said students can still access all the same services, just in a different way.

For more information about TSTC’s online programs, click here.