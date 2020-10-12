TSTC, MVEC create scholarship for school’s latest program

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

HARLINGEN, Texas — A $20,000 scholarship has been created for one of the newest programs at Texas State Technical College (TSTC).

The college, in partnership with Magic Valley Electric Cooperative, created the scholarship for students in the Electrical Lineworker Technology Program. The scholarship is part of TSTC’s goal to help students become prepared for the workforce while still in school and find a job with industry partners after graduation.

Cledia Hernandez, Provost – TSTC Harlingen said, “This scholarship was set up to make sure that we’re able to service a six county region. Make sure that we help students not only gain access to this program, but also persist through the program and are able to get to graduation.”

Current reports from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that Texas is currently at the top of the list for the highest level of employment for electrical line workers.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link
More Throwback Thursday