TSTC, MVEC create scholarship for school’s latest program

HARLINGEN, Texas — A $20,000 scholarship has been created for one of the newest programs at Texas State Technical College (TSTC).

The college, in partnership with Magic Valley Electric Cooperative, created the scholarship for students in the Electrical Lineworker Technology Program. The scholarship is part of TSTC’s goal to help students become prepared for the workforce while still in school and find a job with industry partners after graduation.

Cledia Hernandez, Provost – TSTC Harlingen said, “This scholarship was set up to make sure that we’re able to service a six county region. Make sure that we help students not only gain access to this program, but also persist through the program and are able to get to graduation.”

Current reports from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that Texas is currently at the top of the list for the highest level of employment for electrical line workers.