HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas State Technical College hosted a groundbreaking for the expansion of its Harlingen campus.

The groundbreaking was held at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Electrical Lineworker pole yard.

The ceremony was to celebrate the construction of two new facilities and the renovation of one legacy building at the Harlingen campus. This included two new programs to the campus, Diesel Equipment Technology and Plumbing and Pipefitting Technology.

TSTS said the construction and renovation was made possible by Capital Construction Assistance Project funds.

The project is expected to be complete by Spring 2026.