HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — More than 260 graduates from the Texas State Technical College Harlingen campus walked across the stage Tuesday.

The graduates received their certificates of completion or associate degrees at TSTC’s Spring 2023 Commencement held May 2 at the South Padre Island Convention Center in South Padre Island.

Of the 260 graduates Nadia Garcia, an Edinburg native, graduated with an Associate of Applied Science degree in Dental Hygiene.

“It’s a great accomplishment to graduate after I overcame obstacles,” Garcia said. “I’ll definitely miss the friendships that I developed with my classmates and mentors.”

U.S. Army veteran Alan Mancilla, of Harlingen, graduated with an Associate of Applied Science degree in Building Construction Technology and said he is grateful for the skills and knowledge he learned from his lead instructor Mr. Hector Rosa.

“There were many times when I showed him blueprints about projects I worked on,” Mancilla said. “He was kind to suggest ideas about how I could expand on them. As for a job, there are companies that have demonstrated an interest. I’m looking forward to seeing which one will have the best offer.”

Amanda Posada, provost at TSTC’s Harlingen campus, congratulated the graduates at Tuesday’s ceremony.

“The skills and training you learned at TSTC have equipped you for a successful and lucrative career,” Posada said. “Whether you plan to enter the Texas workforce or continue your education, you are prepared for success, and TSTC will continue to champion you into your next journey.”