With an indoor herb garden, you can cultivate varieties you won’t find in your local grocery store.

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Southmost College, the Brownsville Wellness Coalition and Valley Baptist Legacy Foundation will host a ribbon cutting for the opening of a community garden and food pantry.

The event will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday at the TSC Community Garden, where cars and carts will drive guests to Lighter Center to tour the pantry and enjoy cake and refreshments.

The community garden and food pantry aim to serve students’ food insecurity needs.

The TSC community garden will serve as an open classroom for future hands-on training for TSC students from different disciplines including but not limited to agriculture, science, social work, teaching and more.

All the fresh produce harvests from the garden will stock the TSC food pantry for TSC students, a release from the college stated.

The garden was funded by the Valley Baptist Legacy Foundation and built by the Brownsville Wellness Coalition.

TSC students from different disciplines helped contribute to the project by honing their skills, Architecture students designed the community garden and greenhouse; construction students built the garden beds, furniture, and tool shed; science students spread gardening awareness; business students researched the economic impacts and benefits of community gardens; and education students collected food to stock the pantry.