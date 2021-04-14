COVID INFO COVID INFO

TSC to hold student-only COVID-19 vaccination clinic

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

This picture taken on November 17, 2020 shows a syringe and a bottle reading “Vaccine Covid-19. (Photo by JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — Texas Southmost College (TSC) will be having a student only COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Thursday.

According to a release, students 18 and older will be able to take the vaccine. To receive the first dose, students will need to register at this link. Students will need their student ID and school email to register.

This will be a park-and-walk clinic at the Texas Southmost College ITEC center, located at 301 Mexico Blvd. on Thursday, April 15, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Registration will remain open until all slots are filled, states the release.

Students must show their appointment confirmation at the clinic.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link
More Throwback Thursday