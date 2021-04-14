TSC to hold student-only COVID-19 vaccination clinic

This picture taken on November 17, 2020 shows a syringe and a bottle reading “Vaccine Covid-19. (Photo by JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — Texas Southmost College (TSC) will be having a student only COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Thursday.

According to a release, students 18 and older will be able to take the vaccine. To receive the first dose, students will need to register at this link. Students will need their student ID and school email to register.

This will be a park-and-walk clinic at the Texas Southmost College ITEC center, located at 301 Mexico Blvd. on Thursday, April 15, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Registration will remain open until all slots are filled, states the release.

Students must show their appointment confirmation at the clinic.