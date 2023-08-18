BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Southmost College Soccer program is ready for its upcoming National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) season.

The practice began on Aug. 1 for both the men’s and women’s teams. In the scorching Rio Grande Valley weather, both teams demonstrated their dedication to the sport and their teams.

“I know it’s going to be a lot of hard work, but I see a lot of potential in this team,” said Andrea Calvillo. I see we’re meshing very well. With practice, we’re all going to be ready to take on the season with victories,” she added.

The college’s new release said both teams engaged in an intense regimen. It included a rigorous two-lap run around the campus.

“You can expect a hardworking team giving it all every single play, and I just want to invite everyone to support our teams,” said Scorpion Soccer Coach Mario Zamora.

The women’s team is set to kick off its season at home on Sept. 1 at 5 p.m. against Trinity Valley Community College.

The men will also play at home at 7:30 p.m., also against Trinity Valley Community College.

