TSC secures funding through CARES Act to help students

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — Texas Southmost College (TSC) announced they will help their students with financial help through acquired federal funds.

The funds were given to TSC from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund authorized by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, said the college’s news release.

TSC said eligible students will receive $652 in federal funds and will begin to see the money as early as this week.

To help assist students with expenses during the pandemic, TSC was awarded another $1.8 million, in addition to the initial $1.8 million they received last April.

“Times have been challenging for our students who are overcoming every obstacle to give themselves and their families a better life through education,” said TSC President Jesus Roberto Rodriguez. “And these funds help us provide much needed assistance, so that they can continue to pursue their educational goals.”

In accordance with federal guidelines, students must meet certain eligibility criteria to receive this funding. They must be a U.S. citizen or an eligible noncitizen (including a U.S. national or permanent resident), have a valid Social Security number and, if male (between 18-25), be registered for selective service, said TSC.

For the most up-to-date criteria, please visit the National Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators’ COVID-19 Reference Page.

TSC will use the information provided on a student’s Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) to help determine qualification for CARES Act funding.

Eligibility is not based on income.

These funds assist students with expenses such as food, housing, course materials, technology, health care and child care.

CARES Act funding will be issued through direct deposit or by check via mail. Students are encouraged to update their refund preferences by following the steps listed on the TSC Business Services webpage.

Registration for summer and fall 2021 begins April 1.