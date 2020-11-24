TSC scholarships available for workforce trade programs

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) – Texas Southmost College (TSC) is receiving more than $155,000 in grants and scholarships to aid students in the workforce construction training programs.

“This is a big opportunity for people in our community and we’re encouraging them to take advantage of it,” said TSC Associate Vice President of Instruction and Workforce Training Joseph Fleishman.

The scholarships will help students gain new and improved skills for their career path.

Students can enroll in the following trade programs with a “100% job placement rate,” read TSC’s release:

Forklift Operator

Industrial Scaffolding

Industrial Insulation

Plumbing

Electrical and Welding

The trade programs vary from one-day training to two weeks.

Jorge Saldaña, a TSC plumping student is currently pursuing a second career thanks to the scholarship he received.

TSC Workforce Training scholarships are available for those interested in enrolling in construction training programs such as welding, electrical and scaffolding (Source: TSC)

“Getting this scholarship is allowing me to gain new skills and a new career for free, it doesn’t get better than that,” said Saldaña. “This scholarship was a huge load off for me. It allowed me to focus on building the foundation I need to grow in the field and someday own a plumbing company.”

The Brownsville native is a registered plumbing apprentice with the state and will complete the plumbing program next month.

Construction training programs are offered in English and Spanish, a high school diploma is not required.

For more information on the construction trades training programs, email WTCE@tsc.edu or call 956-295-3572.