TSC Men’s soccer team heads back to regional championships for second consecutive year

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Southmost College (TSC) announced for the second consecutive season, the men’s soccer club will compete in the National Intramural-Recreational Sports Association (NIRSA) Region IV Super Regional Soccer Championships in Lubbock.

“We’re going with the intention of bringing back the title that we won in 2019 since there wasn’t a tournament in 2020 due to the pandemic. We have all the desire in the world to bring back our bid to compete in the national tournament,” said TSC Men’s Soccer Club Head Coach Mario Zamora. “We are well prepared and the players are motivated and conscious of the fact that we can have a good shot at winning the regional tournament.”

The winners of each pool advance to one of two championship matches to be played on Sunday, Oct. 31 at 8 a.m. The two finalist winners will advance to the national tournament. The losing finalists will face off at noon for the third and last national bid.

According to the college, the team’s tough regular-season schedule against four-year universities prepared the team for regional competition.

The championships began on Oct. 28 and will conclude on Oct. 31.