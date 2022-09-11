BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Friday morning, Texas Southmost College opens doors to the public to honor, reflect on the events and impact of Sept. 11, 2001.

According to a press release by TSC, speeches from, TSC President Dr. Jesus Rodriguez, and Brownsville Chief of Police Felix Sauceda were presented as well as La Feria Honor Guard was in attendance.

Chief Sauceda honored those who lost their lives in the attack, the survivors who battled cancer following their heroic actions and families who were affected.

“I made reference to some specific numbers because imagine those 3,000 plus kids that grew up having lost a parent,” Chief Sauceda said, according to the release. “It’s things that remind us that we can never forget.”

Dr. Rodriguez in his speech spoke of how stressful, and painful Sept. 11, 2001 was and the courage the nation had during times of uncertainty, according to the release.

La Feria HS Honor Guard assistant director acknowledges high school and some college students might have been born after the 9/11 attack.

“Even though they weren’t born you can see in their faces that they’re paying attention and it hits home,” Sanchez said.

La Feria Honor Guard marched, and presented the Texas and American flag as well as TSC music instructor Victor Martinez played TAPS after a moment of silence.