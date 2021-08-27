TSC Board of Trustees lowers district tax rate

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — On Thursday the Texas Southmost College Board of Trustees unanimously voted to lower the tax rate by 4.7% for property owners in the TSC taxing district.

“The TSC Board is committed to being responsible financial stewards of taxpayers’ dollars,” said TSC Board Chair Ruben Herrera. “We have lowered tuition by 40% since 2013, making college more affordable for families; we are the only institution of higher education in the Rio Grande Valley that did not lay off or furlough a single employee during the pandemic; and we are now able to also lower the tax rate, providing savings for our taxpayers.”

According to the college’s news release, the new tax rate for 2021 is set at $0.154636 per $100,000 of valuation for property owners in the Texas Southmost College District.

For example, the rate lowers property taxes for owners of a $100,000 home from $162.41 to $154.64 per year.

Rodrguez noted the board’s most recent action ushers in the yearlong celebration of the college’s 95th anniversary.