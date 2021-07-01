Trump Trains amass in support of former president, Abbott visit to the Rio Grande Valley

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — Support for former President Donald Trump has not dwindled in the Rio Grande Valley.

Over a thousand supporters from around the Rio Grande Valley gathered along the expressway near the South Texas International Airport at Edinburg on Tuesday, where former President Donald Trump was set to conclude his visit to the area.

The large group endured rain and heat for the opportunity to show the former president that they are still standing by him.

Many had been out in the streets since early in the morning, traveling through the RGV with organized “Trump Trains”.

“We were there by 7:15, 7:30 [a.m.] and there was already a lot of cars,” said Edinburg resident Irma Menchaca as she described the group that she was a part of earlier in the day.

She was part of the remaining group of no more than 50 people who were still standing by the expressway later in the day.

“There’s a few of us left because we heard he was coming back through, so we want Trump and Abbott to know that we are still supporting them,” said Menchaca.

For Menchaca, border issues are some that she feels are amongst the issues that need to be addressed and she believes only former President Trump and Greg Abbott are serious about solving them.

Other members of the remaining group said they are persistent in their support for Trump because he is the one who has been to the area.

“You look at [the current administration] and it gives you a sense of what they’re trying to hid, in the sense that – where are they,” asked Jeremey Becken referring to Vice President Kamala Harris’ trip to El Paso.

Supporters of the group said they will be ready “when Trump comes back in 2024.”