Trump Jr. to visit McAllen on Friday for GOP luncheon

McAllen, Texas (KVEO)—Donald Trump Jr. will be visiting McAllen on Friday to attend a luncheon hosted by the Hidalgo County GOP.

Former Fox personality Kimberly Guilfoyle will also be attending the event. The luncheon is called “Get Out the Vote” and tickets were sold at $50 a piece.

The luncheon is being held at the Valencia Event Center from 11:30 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Other speakers include Betty Cardenas, of the Republican National Hispanic Assembly, Doug Deason, president of Deason Capital, and Mano DeAyala, of Hispanic Republicans of Texas.

According to the Hidalgo County GOP, tickets have been sold out.