Trump campaign faces uphill battle in court

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — In the days following the election, president trump’s campaign issued many unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud.

“..instead they are obviously trying to commit fraud. There’s no question about that,” said President Trump.

Experts say auditing election results is good and normal in the aftermath of an election, but actions taken by President Trump and his campaign go beyond what professor of political science Charles Olney says is normal.

“To have someone continue to suggest, as President Trump has suggested, millions of illegal votes for which there is no evidence whatsoever, is very abnormal. And it’s concerning,” said Olney.

Because states have different voting laws, there is not a uniform date mail-in ballots need to arrive by, meaning the vast majority of mail-in ballots are perfectly legal votes.

Olney says that several lawsuits about the procedures of counting the votes have been started.

“Those are not very consequential just in terms of the substance of the case and they’ve not had significant progress yet,” said Olney.

He believes that President Trump could get a victory on certain legal challenges his team presents.

“The most likely place they could successfully win a challenge would be these ballots that were received after election day,” said Olney.

But since the vast majority of those votes were cast legally, it wouldn’t change much.

“I don’t see any possible world where it could be a case that shifts the outcome of the election,” said Olney.