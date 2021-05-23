Truck loses control, crashes into two light poles in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — On Sunday afternoon, a truck lost control near the Wells Fargo on Boca Chica Boulevard, according to Brownsville police.

After the truck lost control, it struck a pole that fell and hit another vehicle near the intersection of Boca Chica Boulevard and Security Drive. The truck continued to travel and then hit another pole.

BPD said the driver had minor injuries and no injuries were reported to the other vehicle’s passengers.

Brownsville Fire Department and Public Utilities Board are at the scene to fix the down power lines.