BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A truck drove into the Rio Grande during a car chase, leaving behind 22 bundles of marijuana.

According to a release by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Fort Brown Border Patrol agents attempted to do an inspection on a Chevrolet Silverado near the Rio Grande. The vehicle was suspected to be loaded with migrants and narcotics.

The driver led agents on a car chase. The driver then drove through a fence, struck a Border Patrol vehicle and drove into the Rio Grande.

The driver fled into Mexico, leaving behind the truck with 22 bundles of marijuana, weighing 480 pounds. The bundles were valued at $400,000.