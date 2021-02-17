Closing or Delays

Live Radar

Download Our App

Share Your Photos

Palmview truck drivers express their concerns over city ordinance

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

PALMVIEW, Texas (KVEO) — A Palmview city council meeting where truck drivers hoped to share their concerns regarding a city ordinance affecting their profession was canceled Tuesday evening due to power outages.

The oridance prohibits the operation of any truck, semi-trailer or road tractors on streets city streets.

Dozens of truck drivers, affected by the ordinance, gathered at city hall to make their voices heard.

“A lot of us here are willing to pay permits to pay on our houses and are not out here joyriding the roads, and we just want our vehicle home safe and sound,” said Alexander Garza, truck driver.

The ordinance has been in place since 2005, but it was not strictly enforced until recently.

 “We commend them and every truck driver and we just want to work and find a solution for everyone and they deserve our attention,” said Javier Ramirez, city commissioner.

The city also added they plan on rescheduling the meeting in the upcoming week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link
More Throwback Thursday