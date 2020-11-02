Truck driver pleads guilty for hauling nearly $2 million in drug proceeds

A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Brownsville, Texas (KVEO)—A former 52-year-old trucker pleaded guilty of hauling nearly $2 million in drugs from Florida to the Rio Grande Valley on Monday.

Edgardo Serrano pleaded guilty to one count of money laundering after he admitting driving $1,758,465 in proceeds from the sale of drugs.

Serrano is originally from New Boston, Michigan but now lives in Miami, Florida.

The investigation revealed trucks would pick up cocaine from South Texas to be driven to Florida for illegal sale.

Drivers like Serrano would then return to the Rio Grande Valley with the illegal drug proceeds for delivery into Mexico to drug cartel members.

Authorities arrested Serrano in Hidalgo County April 17 with drug money secreted in his semi-tractor-trailer.

U.S. District Judge Fernando Rodriguez Jr. accepted the plea and set sentencing for Feb. 9, 2021.

At that time, Serrano faces up to 20 years in prison and a possible $500,000 fine.

Serrano was permitted to remain on bond pending that hearing.