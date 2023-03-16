BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A truck driver was arrested in Brownsville after allegedly transporting more than $700,000 worth of drug money, federal authorities said.

Benito Sanchez was arrested Tuesday on charges of conspiracy to laundering of monetary instruments, laundering of monetary instruments and bulk cash smuggling, according to federal records.

A federal indictment alleges that Sanchez would drive his tractor trailer from several places, including North Carolina, South Carolina and Houston to meet different co-conspirators. They would deliver bulk cash packages of drug money in excess of $10,000.

Sanchez would then travel to Brownsville, where he would deliver the money to another co-conspirator, who would then cross it into Mexico, the document stated.

According to the indictment, Sanchez transported, or attempted to transport, $748,975 in money from drug sales from the U.S. to Mexico.

Sanchez surrendered to authorities on Tuesday after a warrant for his arrest was issued Jan. 24. His arraignment is scheduled for Friday, March 17. His bond was set at $50,000.

He must also forfeit the money.