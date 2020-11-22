Truck driver gives Thanksgiving meals to families in need

WESLACO, Texas (KVEO) – For more than 20 years, Darryn Carabeño has prepared Thanksgiving meals for families in need.

“I see the need in the community. I see the people. I hear the stories and we gotta help. We gotta do something and if we want to unify this country this is how you do it, said Carabeño.”

With the help of community donations, Carabeño has reached a total of 500 turkeys this year.

“They want to be a part of this and that is how it works. We are all a piece in the chain and we just keep it moving. Not one of us is more important than the other. Even without me this still works. That is the beauty of it, he said.”

According to Carabeño, giving back to his community and do more for people is what motivates him to give each year.

“These are our people. We see them on the daily basis. We know them and what better way to give back to your community than getting directly involved and giving them a meal that they can share in the privacy of their own home, he said.”

Carabeño hopes his actions will inspire others to continue the chain of giving.