Truck catches fire near Los Fresnos, crews extinguish flames

Local News

by: Nathaniel Puente

Truck burns in rural Cameron County (source: Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza)

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — Fire crews worked to extinguish a fire burning a truck in rural Cameron County on Saturday.

Cameron County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the Del Mar area south of Highway 100, west of Los Fresnos, on Saturday morning in reference to a truck on fire.

Officials state that heat from underneath the truck ignited a fire over the grassland it was parked on.

The owners of the vehicle were hunting in a nearby area at the time the fire broke out.

The Los Fresnos Fire Department worked to extinguish the fire.

