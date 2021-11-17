“Trouble” prepares to compete at national championship

SAN JUAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 12-year-old San Juan boxer is preparing to get in the ring. After making rounds across the country, Tristan Medrano is preparing to compete on the national stage.

Medrano said boxing has been his passion for years now and loves to get in the ring and compete.

“I have had over 30 fights, and I’ve won like 3 or 4 competitions.” Medrano said he has earned the nickname “Trouble” because he gives a lot of his older competitors trouble in the ring.

Medrano is preparing to knock out his competition at this year’s USA Boxing National Championship. He will be competing in the Intermediate Male Division in the weight size of 70 lbs.

“It feels great knowing I’m going to test my skills against other kids from around the whole nation,” said Medrano.

Medrano said other than the weekends he trains five days a week for 2 hours after he is done with cross country training at school.

“The first thing I do, I do leg drills, we start hitting the bags, and start jump roping,” said Medrano.

He said he has learned to be resilient and determined from his father, J’son Medrano who is also his coach.

“It feels more comfortable having my dad as my coach, I don’t know because he is just my dad.”

Medrano added he hopes to win an Olympic medal and become a World Champion when he is older but right now he is beyond grateful for the support he has received from the community.

“I would like to thank everyone for supporting me. And just be on the lookout for me,” said Medrano.

Medrano will compete at the USA Boxing National Championship finals in Shreveport, Louisiana from December 5 through 11.

To stay close and to support Medrano boxing journey you can email his father at Json5050@gmail.com