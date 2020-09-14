Tropics continue record pace with five storms in the Atlantic Basin

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—For only the second time in history, there are five storm in the Atlantic Hurricane Basin at the same time.

Monday morning saw the addition of Tropical Depression 21 to an already busy field of Paulette, Rene, Sally , and Teddy. The only other time that five or more storms spawned at the same time was September 11-14, 1971. There were 6 storms between Sept 10-11, 1971. At the time there was Hurricane Edith, Hurricane Fern, Hurricane Ginger, Tropical Storm Heidi, Hurricane Irene, and an unnamed storm.

Notably, Fern made landfall as a tropical storm in South Texas, bring 26 inches of rain to Beeville, TX. Edith made the strongest (Cat 5–160 mph) most southward landfall until Hurricane Felix in 2007. Hurricane Ginger last 20 days as a hurricane, reaching 110 mph winds, and was the last storm to be part of Project Stormfury, in which scientists attempted to use silver iodide to weaken storms.

Storm tracks from the 1971 Hurricane Season

Currently, we have five storms of tropical depression status for higher and two additional tropical waves.

The first to form was Paulette. Paulette is currently a strong Category 1 Hurricane with winds at 95 mph and made landfall Monday morning over Bermuda. The storm is expected to reach major hurricane status on Tuesday, before weakening back to a tropical storm are moves back across the pond. That would be second major hurricane of the season.

Rene was the next storm to form. After briefly reaching tropical storm strength, Rene has weaken back to a tropical depression. Rene is basically done, as the storm is expected to continue to weaken to remnant tropical wave on Monday.

Sally formed over the weekend over Florida and has its eyes set to make landfall likely near Gulfport, MS on Tuesday. Sally is expect to be a strong Category 1 Hurricane, but could make a run at Category 2 just before landfall. Sally is expected to be a big rainmaker, dropping over 14 inches in parts of Mississippi and Alabama.

Teddy formed on Monday morning. The storm is currently in the mid-Atlantic and is expected to strengthen to Category 3 Hurricane by Friday. This would be the third major hurricane of the season. Teddy is forecast to still be in the central Atlantic on Saturday, beyond that Teddy will likely curve out to sea.

Lastly, Tropical Storm Vicky also formed Monday morning. Vicky is currently off the African Coast, is forecast be a tropical storm briefly. The storm will then weaken back to a depression and then to remnant low through the end of the week.

With Vicky forming, only have one name left on the list. That name is Wilford. With two and half months left in Hurricane Season, we will likely need Greek letters to finish out the year. The only other time that has been happened was 2005. That same year that brought us four Category 5 storms: Emily, Katrina, Rita, and Wilma.

Once Wilfred gets crossed off the list, will think your in a fraternity or sorority with the following storms names: Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, Epsilon, Zeta, Eta, Theta, Iota, Kappa, Lambda, Mu, Nu, Xi, Omicron, Pi, Rho, Sigma, Tau, Upsilon, Phi, Chi, Psi, and Omega.