Tropical trouble brewing south of the Valley.







Here we go again with another potential tropical troublemaker brewing in the Gulf of Mexico.

The same gentle rain maker sliding south across the western Gulf is now holed up down near Tampico some 300 miles south of the Valley. The good folks at the National Hurricane Center think this could strengthen into a tropical depression or tropical storm and it will probably drift north as it does.

There’s no hurry either. The forecast solutions for this, possible storm, vary widely both in time and movement. Sometime in the next 5 days it has a 70% chance of turning stronger while in that time it could go west into the coast of Mexico to our south, curve west later on and head toward the Valley, or just slip north all the way to Louisiana.

If the depression/storm goes inland, south of or, near the Valley that means more rain. If it goes toward Louisiana then we turn dry early next week.

Until we have a better idea of when and where let’s just keep an eye on it and enjoy the rain it is pushing this way for now.