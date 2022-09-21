EDINBURG, Texas — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has awarded Tropical Texas Behavioral Health $1 million.

A media release said the funds are for mental health and substance abuse services.

“Our agency is extremely pleased to learn of this award, as it will make a big impact on our ability to provide fully integrated care to more people in need across the RGV,” stated W. Terry Crocker, Chief Executive Officer of Tropical Texas Behavioral Health.

TTBH continues to be a leading voice in South Texas dedicated to providing person-centered mental health, intellectual and developmental disabilities, and substance use disorder services for individuals of Cameron, Hidalgo, and Willacy Counties, said the release.

The center, with the assistance of its community partners, is a leader across Texas and the U.S. in implementing new and innovative programs.