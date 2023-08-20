HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The tropical picture is coming into focus with a wave, now called tropical investigation 91, heading west across the Gulf of Mexico.

Computer model forecasts also put Invest 91 along the Texas coast by the middle of the week.

Good news comes in two forms: One, Invest 91 is expected to stay weak as a tropical depression. The heavy Saharan dust in the region should keep it on a tight leash. Two, Invest 91 should bring a bunch of rain to Deep South Texas Tuesday and Wednesday of this week. Forecast models show Valley-wide totals between one to two and half inches and of course there will be locally heavier amounts just about anywhere.

Recent drought conditions mean the Valley is ready and able to soak up a bunch of rain leaving the greatest flood concern as isolated street flooding in prone areas.

Let’s use this (good news) event as a reminder we should always be prepared for any potential tropical trouble.