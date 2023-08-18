HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The 2023 Atlantic hurricane season is now open for business. Several areas of tropical trouble are boiling up from the eastern Atlantic to the Bahamas.

A tropical wave, or area of low pressure, is taking shape near the Bahamas now and is forecast to move west into the Gulf of Mexico this weekend and to the western part of the Gulf by early next week.

This tropical low is expected to push west toward the Texas coast generating the chance for widespread rain and a few thunderstorms for a large swath of the state including the Valley.

Normally this is a scary time for the RGV, worrying about a potential tropical system heading our way. There is a good chance this low will strengthen as it moves toward Texas. Everyone should be weary and follow the forecast closely. So far, all indications are, this will become a beneficial rain maker for the RGV.

If the forecast pans out as expected, this tropical low, or stronger tropical depression, should bring the chance for rain starting late Monday and lasting through Wednesday of next week.

The other developing tropical systems in the Atlantic do not appear to be any threat to Valley so far. Remember to follow the forecast in case any system changes course or strength.