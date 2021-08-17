Tropical Storm to become Hurricane Grace

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Tropical Storm Grace is moving west of Jamaica at 15 miles per hour with winds of 50 miles per hour making it an aggressive tropical storm with the forecast bringing it to hurricane strength as early as Wednesday.

Grace will keep moving west toward the Yucatan Peninsula and eventually the east coast of Mexico near Tampico, Mexico because it has no choice.

Normally a storm like this would turn to the north, the right, as it moves west, leading it to the open Gulf of Mexico and then somewhere along the U.S. Gulf Coast. This time high pressure is sitting across the northern Gulf of Mexico acting as a block preventing Grace from making that swing north.

Right now, much of the forecast data put Grace making landfall early Saturday just at the southernmost position to push rain this way. If the storm lands at Tampico, or north nearer the Valley, the RGV stands to see some nice rain this weekend but if Grace dives deeper along the coast, closer to Veracruz, then the Valley will see little rain.

No matter the rain potential there will be a decent chance for aggressive surf along our shore this weekend.