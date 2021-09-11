Tropical storm threat increasing for Monday

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – By now, you have probably heard the chatter of a possible tropical system heading towards the Rio Grande Valley over the next few days. The odds of such a storm have continued to increase over the last 24 hours.

Right now, the storm looks to track, at the minimal, within 100 miles off the coast of South Padre Island or worse case, a possible landfall near Boca Chica Beach, moving parallel to the Texas coastline.

Either of these scenarios will bring heavy rain to parts of the Lower Valley and possible tropical storm-force winds to the coastline. Luckily the strongest winds of a tropical system are on the northeastern side, which will remain offshore.





This storm will likely follow the bend of Texas bringing impacts to not only the Rio Grande Valley, but also Corpus Christi, Houston, and possibly Louisiana, the middle of next week. Luckily, the current forecast models want to keep this storm system a tropical storm and not strengthen it further. The next name on the list is Nicholas.

Rainfall for the storm will be very dependent on the exact track. A track closer to the coastline will obviously bring with it heavier rainfall and a higher risk of flooding. A track further offshore will limit the heaviest rainfall in the coastal communities. Additionally, the coastal communities need to prepare for high surf, dangerous rip currents, coastal flooding, and minor storm surge.