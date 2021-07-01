Tropical Storm Elsa forms in the Atlantic

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Tropical depression #5 has strengthened to Tropical Storm Elsa with 45 mph winds as of the 10 a.m. advisory Thursday morning from the National Hurricane Center (NHC). The movement is west at a clip of 28 mph.

This is the earliest “E” storm on record in the Atlantic beating out Edouard that formed on July 6, 2020.

The storm is forecast to continue on a west-to-west-northwestward motion for the next few days. By early next week, the system is forecast to make it towards the Florida peninsula as a tropical storm with 60 mph winds. As of the latest forecast track, Elsa is expected to stay just below hurricane strength.

Right now it does not look like the Rio Grande Valley will see any impacts from this storm. However, the Valley Storm Team will continue to track its movement into next week.