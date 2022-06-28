Rio Grande Valley (ValleyCentral) — Some much-needed rain will be coming this week if an area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico can track toward the Rio Grande Valley.

What was supposed to be a slam dunk for the valley is turning into a nail-biter as a tropical low moves westward toward Deep South Texas.

The tropical low should veer north before heading inland. The skewed track of this system, now called Invest 95, should push it more toward the Coastal Bend area north of Corpus Christi.







The National Hurricane Center is, presently, giving Invest 95 a 40% of further development into a tropical depression.

None of the data are suggesting this will turn into a strong system but rather just stay a nice rainmaker.

Rainfall amounts are not expected to be too high.

The Valley could see half of an inch to near an inch of rain.

However, there may be isolated areas that see heavier amounts with any slow-moving cells of rain or repeated rain events over the same ground.