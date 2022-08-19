HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A tropical storm warning has been issued for parts of the Rio Grande Valley. The warning covers Cameron and Willacy counties.

The National Hurricane Centers says a broad band of low pressure we’ve been tracking for days continues to become better organized. The tropical low is coming off the Yucatan Peninsula and headed into the Bay of Campeche.

An Air Force Hurricane Hunter aircraft is enroute to the system. Forecasters say a tropical depression could form later today, tonight or on Saturday.

The National Hurricane Center recently upgraded the potential for the area of low pressure, to develop further, to 70% over the next 24-36 hours.

Our forecast shows the low moving northwest today and Saturday possibly making landfall in northeastern Mexico Saturday evening. This track would put the Valley on the north side, or the wet side of Invest 99.

So far the forecast puts the low close enough to the Valley for rain but not for severe or destructive weather. This can change between now and Saturday.

We urge everyone to stay up to speed on the direction, speed and strength of this developing system as that will dictate how much or how little rainfall we see this weekend.

