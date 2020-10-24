Tropical depression twenty-eight forms in the Caribbean

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) – Hurricane season is still active in the Atlantic basin and we now have Tropical Depression Twenty-Eight in the Caribbean. This system is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm Sunday and bring tropical storm conditions to western Cuba.

Tropical Depression twenty-eight will become the 27th named storm in the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season taking on the name, “Zeta”.

The National Hurricane Center forecasts this system to enter the Gulf of Mexico and head toward the northern Gulf Coast eventually strengthening into a hurricane. By Wednesday, this storm will once again head toward the northern Gulf coast which will have to brace for another landfall from a tropical cyclone this year.

As a low pressure system with a strong cold front is expected to move through the south central U.S through the start of next week. This will help steer the storm toward the east away from South Texas and the Rio Grande Valley.

However, this is something that all folks living along the Gulf Coast should be keeping an eye on as we are still in hurricane season. Even though the last official day of hurricane season is November 30, tropical cyclones have occurred after this date.