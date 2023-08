HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Tropical Storm Harold is now officially here. Winds are currently at a sustained 45 miles per hour with the storm becoming better formed and a bit tighter.

It is still moving west-northwest at a quick 18 miles per hour. All the previous conditions for the RGV remain the same including the landfall time still looking like somewhere between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m.

As a reminder, street flooding will be the biggest concern as the ground can soak up plenty of rainfall.