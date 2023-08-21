HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — What was a potential cyclone is now upgraded to tropical depression 9 and it is forecast to keep moving west/northwest overnight making landfall along the Valley coast around sunrise tomorrow.

Tropical depression 9 is expected to intensify overnight into a tropical storm. This will be tropical storm Harold. A tropical storm warning will be in effect for the entire Valley coast overnight through Tuesday morning.

Rainfall could tally 1 to 2 inches Valley-wide with higher amounts possible locally. Please be careful if you have to drive overnight or tomorrow morning from 7 to 9 am.

Winds are expected to peak near 45 mph when Harold makes landfall near sunrise.