Tropical Storm Beta forms in the Gulf

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Tropical Depression 22 has become Tropical Storm Beta as of Friday afternoon. It could become a category 1 hurricane this weekend.

While movement will be slow, it is forecast to drift slowly northward Saturday. After that, it’s likely to turn to the west by Sunday but still will be offshore of the south Texas coast.

By Monday, the system could be quite close to a landfall somewhere along the South Texas coast as movement continues to be slow. This will put parts of the Lower Valley and coastal regions at high risk for potential flooding with 6-12″ of rain likely to fall Sunday night – Tuesday.

It’s still unclear as to potential wind impacts with the system, since it’s forecast to weaken back to a tropical storm and be slightly offshore Monday and Tuesday. The main threat will be flooding, but if the system moves farther west and/or gets stronger, wind impacts will increase.

Use this weekend to prepare should the storm head towards the Rio Grande Valley!