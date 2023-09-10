ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal one-vehicle accident that occurred Saturday night.

It happened at 11:02 p.m. on Military Road west of Valley View Road, South of Alamo.

According to DPS, a preliminary investigation revealed a black 2004 GMC Envoy was going westbound on Military Road and failed to stay in its lane when it approached the curve west of Valley View Road.

Troopers said the driver swerved onto the grass, drifted through the roadway onto the southside ditch, and hit a drainage pipe.

“The GMC continued traveling and struck a canal barrier, where the driver was ejected and landed inside a shallow canal,” DPS said. “The vehicle was airborne and landed on its top in a nearby field.”

The driver was later identified as 31-year-old Mateo Alonso of Donna. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said beer bottles were at the scene, and the GMC had a strong odor of alcohol.