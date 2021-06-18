Triple-digit heat returning to the RGV for Father’s Day

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — With tropical activity in the Gulf of Mexico moving farther east, the chance of rain has reduced and the heat is returning once again to the Rio Grande Valley.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday are all expected to reach above-average temperatures and continue through the beginning of next week. Expect for the coast to stay in the mid-80s, the mid-valley to hit mid to upper 90s, and the western parts of the valley to hit 100 degrees and higher. Heat index values are expected to reach 104-110 degrees, especially for cities in Starr County.

Heat advisories may be issued on Father’s Day or Monday due to temperatures, as well as high dew points.

A tiny break in the heat could occur due to rain chances rising for the middle of next week, but temperatures should return 95-105 degrees once again by the end of the week.

Overall, a reminder for everyone to drink plenty of water, wear light-colored clothing, and check on their four-legged friends outside by making sure they are not in direct sunlight and have water and shade.