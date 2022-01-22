Trio arrested in Brownsville for Aggravated Robbery

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department has arrested three men for aggravated robbery.

Fernando Javier Alvarez (32), Edgar Simon Gutierrez (38), and Mario Morin Martinez (47) were arrested Friday by the Brownsville Police Department Patrol Division for multiple counts related to a robbery.

Friday afternoon, at approximately 6:25 p.m. an emergency communications operator, received a call from a man stating he had been robbed at the 700 block of East 13th Street.

Brownsville PD responded to the scene where the man further explained the robbery to officers.

The man told officers he was walking down the street when he noticed three men approaching him.

When the trio got close, one of the men waved a screwdriver and told him to give them all his money. The second man then grabbed the victim and pinned him on the ground while the third male subject stood nearby.

Giving all his money, the group of men fled the area going towards International Boulevard.

While approaching the area, officers noticed three men matching the description provided by the victim at the Stripes on 845 International.

After positively identifying the men, all the suspects were taken to the Brownsville City Jail.

All three subjects were arraigned Saturday for multiple counts. The charges are as followed:

Fernando Javier Alvarez: Aggravated Robbery with a bond of $25,000. Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity with a bond of $10,000.

