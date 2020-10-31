countdown
Trick-or-Treat events happening in the RGV

Local News

by: Illiana Luna

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — Halloween is here and spooky events are happening all across the RGV.

Below is a list of some of the Trick-or-Treat events happening:

  • Edinburg: Drive-Thru or Treat – 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. – 5203 South Veterans
  • Harlingen: Halloween Treats – 3:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. – Harlingen Public Library
  • McAllen: 1st Annual Trunk or Treat – 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. – 1109 W Nolana Suite 306
  • Donna: Trunk or Treat – 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. – Donna PD Station 207 S. 10th St.
  • Hidalgo: Drive-Thru Trick or Treat – 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. – Hidalgo Pumphouse 902 S 2nd St

