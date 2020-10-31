Trick-or-Treat events happening in the RGV

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — It is that time of the year again, Halloween. Images of colorful traditions and figures in various forms are conjured up in our civilized and uncivilized history. The Halloween we know today is nothing like it was in festivals that began in the 8th century.

The roots of Halloween are Celtic and the celebrations centered on the harvest. They centered on the differences between the equinox, the summer solstice and not the dead. The dead entered the picture in the 15th century because of the Roman Catholic order taking over Europe. The Celts merged with the Spaniards who brought those customs to the new world.