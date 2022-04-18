CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man accused of fracturing his girlfriend’s cheekbones, lacerating her face, and leaving her beaten near her apartment is nearing trial.

Amado Martinez Jr., 39, is facing charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault of a date/family member with a deadly weapon, and burglary relating to a September 2021 incident.

Court records show Martinez is scheduled for trial on May 16. A motion to set bond in this case is scheduled on Tuesday.

According to an indictment, Martinez is accused of beating his girlfriend on Sept. 15, 2021 after nonconsensually entering her apartment. The indictment further accuses Martinez of attempting to murder the woman by beating her head and face.

Police say they on that day they found a woman on the floor around 2426 Barnard Road in Brownsville after receiving reports about an assault call. Officers noticed that the woman had been severely beaten, with lacerations on her face.

The woman told officers that Martinez was her boyfriend and had assaulted her inside her apartment.

The woman sustained a fractured cheekbone, and both of her eyes were swollen shut. She remained in the hospital for a week due to her injuries, according to Brownsville PD.

Martinez was taken into custody and booked into Cameron County jail on Oct. 19, 2021. He remains in jail on a $3 million bond, according to public records.

On April 8, Martinez pleaded not guilty to his charges. His trial date is subject to change.